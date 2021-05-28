Bulgaria's Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov has approved the samples for EU Digital Covid certificate for vaccination against COVID-19 with an order issued today

The certificate is created in the electronic immunization register after the entry of the vaccination and is provided at the request of the person who received the vaccine against COVID-19 by the medical professional who administered the vaccine or by the general practitioner.

The certificates are for a completed vaccination schedule, an incomplete vaccination schedule and a completed mixed vaccination schedule.

Vaccinated persons will be able to download their digital certificate in electronic format from the website of the National Health Information System.

EU Digital Covid Certificates will be created for all vaccinations carried out by June 1, 2021, ascitizens will be able to receive them following the accepted regulations. The order comes into force on June 1, 2021.