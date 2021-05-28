Under the "Together Again" programme, 30,000 students and teachers will spend free vacations at tourist sites to support businesses. Each school will be able to send no more than 70 children from the 1st to the 9th grade from state and municipal schools.

The programme will run from July to September 15, Education Minister Nikolay Denkov announced at the presentation of the new measures, which will support businesses and the most severely affected sector of the pandemic - tourism.

The summer vacation will be in small groups for a week in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. It will be financed with 7.5 m euros from the state. 250 euros is the package for accommodation and food for each student or accompanying teacher.