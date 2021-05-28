On the last day of President Rumen Radev's visit to Rome, the Bulgarian head of state met with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella. The two heads of state discussed economic and investment co-operation between the two countries, the protection of the EU's external borders, and tourism amidst the pandemic.



"We also discussed Italy's view on the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. You know that the new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has ordered a revision of this plan as to how it corresponds to the strategic goals and priorities of Italy and how it could work best for the country. Here, too, we can gain experience. You know that we are also in such a process," Rumen Radev told reporters.

The Italian side has promised cooperation in preserving the many cultural monuments in Bulgaria dating back to the period of the Roman empire.

