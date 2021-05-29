During the last 24 hours, 287 cases of coronavirus have been identified out of 13,506 tests performed, according to data from the National Coronavirus Information Portal. 2% of the samples gave a positive result. Most new infections are in Sofia - 55, in Stara Zagora - 28, in Plovdiv - 27 and in Blagoevgrad -18.

There are currently 3,188 patients in the hospital as 367 of them in intensive care units.

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 among medics, compared to a total of 13,403 since the beginning of the epidemic.

15 people died in the past day and 1,098 were cured. Yesterday, 19,351 coronavirus vaccines were administered, bringing the total to 1,341,130. The two doses of the vaccine were given to 544,303 people.