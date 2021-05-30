115 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours out of 7,850 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 1.5% of the samples gave a positive result.

Most new infections are in Sofia - 16, in Varna - 15, in Burgas - 13 and in Plovdiv - 11. No new cases have been found in the districts of Vidin, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra and Shumen.

Currently, there are 3,200 patients in hospital as 364 of them in intensive care units. Five people died and 105 were cured.

Yesterday, more than 7,000 people were immunized and with them the total number of vaccinations exceeds 1.3 million. Two doses have been administered to nearly 549 thousand people.