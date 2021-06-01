303 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 16,978 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 1.7% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-54, followed by Plovdiv district-32, Varna district-29 and Blagoevgrad district-19.

There are 18,694 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 3,054 patients are being treated in hospital, 348 of them in intensive care units. 38 people have died and 1,646 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

12,681 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,365,923. The number of people who are now fully vaccinated stands at 560,385.