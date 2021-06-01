Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev has set the main task for the newly appointed regional governors, which is organizing fair, transparent and legitimate local elections on July 11.

In the public part of the meeting, Yanev called on the regional governors not to allow irregularities in the voting process, which for the first time will consist entirely of machine voting. During the closed part of the meeting, which was attended by the president's secretary on legal affairs and anti-corruption, Plamen Uzunov, focus of discussion was placed on not allowing corporate vote in state-owned companies.

The regional governor of Pernik, Dr. Simeon Vassilev, has requested that an experimental machine voting be held in Pernik, because many people will be voting for the first time using machines and a broad explanatory campaign was needed.