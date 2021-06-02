The Portuguese Presidency is hugely successful in the conditions of pandemic and the fair distribution of vaccines, said President Rumen Radev after talks with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Presidency in Sofia.

There are European countries with different views on the question of EU enlargement. Portugal does not want to take a biased view on this issue. As to the Western Balkans we are familiar with history, we know that it is a sensitive issue, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa stated.

We admire the efforts at dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. We support the concrete steps in support of dialogue, making a fuss does not help, it gets in the way, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.