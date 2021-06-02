Achieving effective results in the fight against corruption requires joint efforts by partner countries, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev at a meeting with Paul Ahern, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at U.S. Department of the Treasury. The U.S.Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa also attended the meeting in Sofia, announced the Bulgarian Presidency.

The Bulgarian society is in an important period of its development and has high expectations for restoring confidence in the statehood and more transparency in the work of institutions, said President Radev. The investment in transparency and the fight against corruption means protection of our national security, economic interests and civil liberties, said Rumen Radev.

President Rumen Radev and Paul Ahern agreed that Bulgaria and the United States need to boost partnership in the fight against organized crime and corruption.