Bulgaria’s Ambassador to the United States has not been invited to the United States Department of the Treasury, announced the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with media publications that Ambassador Tihomir Stoytchev was invited to the Department of the Treasury.

"So far, no more Bulgarian individuals or legal entities have been designated under the Global Magnitsky Act", noted Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bulgaria and the United States are allies and strategic partners. The interaction between the two countries is carried out not in the form of one-time events, but through consistent and meaningful processes, reads the statement of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BNR reported.