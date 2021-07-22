Pensions will be raised by an average of 12.5% as of 1 October, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Galab Donev announced.

Furthermore 431,000 people over the age of 65 with pensions below the poverty line (369 Leva a month) will receive a supplement of 50 Leva, BNR reported.

Minister Donev added that the increase in pensions does not mean the energy assistance benefits for almost 230,000 pensioners will be abolished. In the words of Minister Donev 27-28% of all pensioners in the country live at risk of poverty, whereas in the EU this percentage is 17-18%.