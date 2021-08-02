“There is Such a People” party will present the names of those nominated for members of the Council of Ministers and the structure of its draft cabinet. That will happen at meetings with the leaders of BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are Coming!". That was announced by the chairman of ITN parliamentary group Toshko Yordanov.

ITN must present the cabinet to the Parliament until Friday. Otherwise the party must return the mandate to the president.