Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova won the gold medal at the Olympic Karate in Tokyo. The triumph of the 21-year-old athlete came after she defeated Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga with 5:1 in the final of the women’s 55-kilogram division.

Earlier today Goranova won all her matches in the Nippon Budokan arena to reach the historic final.

The Bulgarian is the owner of the first Olympic karate gold medal in kumite competition.