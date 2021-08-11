Bulgaria will enter the "orange zone" for the spread of COVID-19 within days, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said. He underlined that according to the Ministry's plan to fight the infection, some additional antiepidemic measures must be taken.

"Тhe restrictive measures in Bulgaria are the most liberal in all of Europe," Katsarov underlined.

The new measures that will probably come into force soon are connected to the reduction in capacity of bars, restaurants, cafes, etc.