The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 443,186, after 29,529 tests identified 1,891 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.4 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 349 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 258 cases and Varna and Veliko Turnovo regions with 117 each.



The active cases are 22,386. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,702, including 223 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,654.



Another 626 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 402,268.



Fifty-seven fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,532.



With 9,883 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,228,826 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 1,119,571 completed vaccination courses.