The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 638,048, after 48,136 tests identified 5,286 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 10.98 per cent.

Sofia tops the list of new cases with 1,318 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 538 cases and Varna with 302.

The active cases are 114,301. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 8,516, including 723 in intensive care.

Another 3,496 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 498,339.

With 334 new fatalities reported (94.31 per cent not vaccinated), the death toll now adds up to 25,408.

With 13,290 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,978,843 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,571,841 people are fully vaccinated, and 28,767 have received a booster jab