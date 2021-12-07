Bulgarian students won gold medals at the international Imagination in Science by Art in different Cultures (ISAC) Olympiad, whose virtual host was Iran. The event took place between December 2 and 4, the press centre of the Education and Science Ministry said on Tuesday, BTA reported.



Each national team was consisted of 2 or 3 high school students, who had to present a science related art project. The participants competed in six categories.



Headed by Zlatina Dimitrova from the Izzi Science for Kids secondary school, Denitsa Vasileva from the High School of Mathematics in Sofia and Reni Paskaleva from the First Private Mathematical High School in Sofia have won gold medals, impressing the jury by experimenting with black powder and photos.