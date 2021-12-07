The European future of the Western Balkans was discussed by the participants in an international forum hosted by Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP, Co-President of the ALDE Party on Monday night. The conference "Sofia Forum for the Western Balkans: Time to Rebuild Trust" took place in a hybrid format, BTA reported.

Bulgaria's EU presidency in 2018 has made the process of integration of the Western Balkans an important priority, said Kyuchyuk explaining why the discussion was in Sofia.



The dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia should be friendly, according to the co-chairman of ALDE. Bulgaria's strategic interest is for North Macedonia to be part of the EU's civilizational family, Kyuchyuk noted.



EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi emphasized in an online statement that the issue of rebuilding trust is relevant because the accession process requires trust between the EU and the candidate country. He noted that the EC has revised its methodology and it allows the grouping of individual chapters into clusters, focusing on specific sectors to ensure that negotiations are more dynamic and predictable.



Bulgaria is one of the strongest voices for the European integration of the Western Balkans, said Daniel Kaddik, Executive Director of the European Liberal Forum. According to him, a positive message is needed, and this message can only be "EU". We need to give more confidence to the countries in the region, so that they can change for the better, people have the desire and will to be in the EU, but the integration is a real assessment of the achievements, he said.



Prof. Vlado Buckovski, Special Representative of North Macedonia to Bulgaria, said that the message from Continue the Change in Sofia created a more optimistic atmosphere in Skopje. He stressed that his country has neither had nor will have territorial claims, adding that North Macedonia intends to join effort with the Bulgarian government, with the new parliament, to fight together against hate speech, because it has caused great damage.



Buckovski also said that by exchanging ideas the two countries have reached a point where very little is still needed to fulfil the treaty of friendship.