A record high number of new daily coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 cases are 7062. 37 952 tests were performed.

89 more infectected people lost the battle with the coronavirus.

5240 are the patients in hospitals across the country, 580 of them - in intensive care units.

1323 people were reported as cured.

Almost 32 000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been given in the past 24 hours.