Bulgaria has not exported any weapons directly to Ukraine, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told journalists on Sunday. He noted that the government strictly adheres to the relevant resolution of the National Assembly.

"We have been exporting to some traditional partners, countries in the European Union, but there has been no direct Bulgaria-Ukraine transfer," Petkov said.

Discussing the expected change of government after the successful no-confidence vote against his cabinet on June 22, Petkov said the composition of the cabinet will remain unchanged for now. "We are all a very close-knit team, and we will continue in the same format," he said.

"I do not want to talk about individual ministers until we get support from independent MPs," he said.

Petkov went on to note: "We have clearly stated that there are several people with whom we would not negotiate. These are Boyko Borissov himself, Mr Peevski and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Kostadin Kostadinov and Slavi Trifonov. As far as we can see, Toshko Yordanov cannot make a single step or statement without permission from Slavi Trifonov. Sadly, we cannot negotiate with him either. But we are ready to talk with everybody else."