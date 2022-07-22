As of Monday, July 25, face masks are again mandatory on Sofia's public transport. Protective face masks are to be worn by all persons above 6 years of age, according to an order of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate.

Last week a face mask mandate was issued for healthcare and social care establishments, pharmacies, opticians' and drugstores.

As of Friday, eight more regions introduce temporary anti-COVID measures, in addition to seven regions which did so earlier. One region introduces such measures as of Saturday. The measures include mask mandates in hospitals, social care establishments, and other locations, keeping a physical distance of at least 1.5 m, remote work where possible, regular disinfection of surfaces and ventilation of premises.

On Thursday the health authorities said that 19 regions have now entered Phase 1 of the National Operational Plan for Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, meaning that COVID-19 incidence and hospital beds for coronavirus patients are increasing.