Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova-Collio has been elected as one of the new six members of the 12-member Athletes' Commission of World Athletics, the organization said. The elections took place in Eugene during the 2022 World Athletics Championships hosted by Oregon.

This year’s elections were postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalova-Collio collected the highest number of votes, 615. The other newly elected members are Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova (hurdles), Lea Sprunger of Switzerland (sprints/hurdles), Dutch sprinter Lisanne de Witte, Canada's Matthew Hughes (middle distances), and Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi (race walks).

News media in Bulgaria described as a significant achievement and a mark of recognition Lalova-Collio's election to the athlete's decision-making body with the highest number of votes.