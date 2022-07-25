An earthquake with a magnitude of 3,0 on the Richter scale was registered in Bulgaria at 14:55 p.m. on Monday (local time), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The epicenter of the quake was 47 km WNW of the capital city of Sofia and 18 km west of the town of Slivnitsa. Its depth was 10 km.

According to the data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences the earthquake had a magnitude of 3,5 on the Richter scale.