The Bulgarian Socialist Party is to return on Thursday the unfulfilled third and final cabinet-forming mandate to the President Rumen Radev. That means Bulgaria will head for early elections.

The decision came after the votes of There is Such a People, Vazrazhdane, GERB and the MRF voted to drop the BSP's proposed July-December 2022 Legislative Programme from the parliament's agenda. Its voting was planned for Thursday.

"I have done everything in my power... From now on, the responsibility is in the hands of the president and those who did not show neither concern for the people, nor any thought for the coming months," BSP leader Kornelia Ninova wrote on her Facebook page.

