"Today, the so-called human traffickers declared war on the Bulgarian State and the Bulgarian State will respond to this challenge with full force," caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Thursday, commenting the accident in which two police officers were killed after a bus driver, carrying illegal migrants, ran into their police car.

"We will do everything possible that this accident does not repeat itself," he said, adding that border protection will be enhanced. Demerdzhiev said that arrests have been made and the police are looking for another suspect. The arrested suspects are Bulgarian citizens.

Bus driver carrying illegal migrants runs into police car, killing two officers (PHOTOS)

"Unfortunately, we lost two wonderful Bulgarian boys," he said, expressing his sincerest condolences to their families.

"I stressed this problem upon taking office. We have taken many actions to address it. Now, we will intensify these efforts and include the Ministry of Defence," Demerdzhiev said.

"I will talk with the killed police officers' families. Investigations are underway and this crime will be solved, " the Interior Minister said.

"On our way here, we set out and took measures pertaining to both the vehicles and the people involved in such activities, the people who cannot cope with the pressure or are somehow involved in allowing migrants cross the border. There will be exceptionally intense measures concerning each and everyone of them in the next days," he said.