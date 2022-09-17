A woman has died in a fire that raged in a hotel in central Sofia early Saturday morning, the Interior Ministry told BTA.

The flames engulfed the second and third floors of Hotel Central on Hristo Botev Boulevard. Over a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene.

The body of a woman was found in one of the rooms on the third floor. Many people, mostly foreign nationals, were standing outside the hotel. Medical teams were treating the injured for smoke inhalation and cuts and bruises.

The Sofia fire department said that four were injured, including a baby. They have been taken to Sofia's Pirogov emergency hospital and the Military Medical Academy.

The hotel was full when the fire started around 6:00 am. The guests were taken to the hotel's restaurant and given water and towels.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.