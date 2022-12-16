Creating music for contemporary ballet is a challenge. Creating an entire orchestra is even more daring. But they have done it. In 2017, Georgi Marinov, Evden Dimitrov, Orlin Tsvetanov, Sofia Radilova, Mladen Taskov and Stefan Goranov vowed to the Bingo Symphony Orchestra .

What is different here, however, is that the orchestra is created specifically for the satirical ballet The Bingo Project , and the gathering of the famous musicians in it is closely related to the plot. The main characters are involved in a project to create a ballet performance, which also requires an orchestra. However, they do not have the necessary funds for a big group, so they create a small musical formation with the fancy name Bingo Symphony Orchestra.

In fact, everyone in the band are well-known musicians who perform and teach in Bulgaria and abroad. Some of the performers are part of the chamber ensemble "Sofia Soloists" and the Symphony Orchestra of the Bulgarian National Radio, others belong to the funk and fusion formation Funky Miracle. Hence the genre, which they themselves define as classical underground. The group presents modern interpretations of works by Stravinsky, Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Bartok, Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla and Schnittke.

Bingo Symphony Orchestra guitarist Georgi Marinov, who is also a doctor by education, is known for the underground bands Wozzeck & Chugra and Slav de Hren. His musical career began in the 1980s, when he worked and created together with Dimitar Voev.