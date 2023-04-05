Photo: BGNES
The official results should be published on Thursday
The final results from the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria will be slightly corrected when 100% of precinct protocols are processed in the District Election Commissions. The reason is omitted data from 11 polling station commissions abroad. Turnout figures will be corrected as well.
The official results should be published on Thursday and the names of the MPs who enter the 49th National Assembly should be announced by Sunday.