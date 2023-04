An Easter supplement of BGN 70 (EUR 35) will be given to elderly people in Bulgaria whose pensions are below the officially established poverty line - BGN 504. That was announced by the Prime Minister Galab Donev on Thursday. Thus, an additional amount will be available for 1 002 000 pensioners. They will receive the supplement next week.

Donev also stated that by the end of April, the interim government will submit a draft budget for this year.