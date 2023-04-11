The largest political force in the new Parliament, GERB-UDF, made public Tuesday its nominations for Parliament Chair and floor leader. Rossen Zhelyazkov will be put forward for the position of Parliament leader.

He was also his group's nomination for the top position in the previous legislature but there was no majority to back him.

Rossitsa Kirova will be nominated for deputy chair.

GERB-UDF floor leader will be, again, Dessislava Atanassova and her deputies will be UDF leader Roumen Hristov, Denitsa Sacheva and Temenouzhka Petkova.