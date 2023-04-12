In March 2023, NOVA scored a historically record result. According to official people metric data, its average daily audience share in the most coveted 18-49 demographic was over 30%. This is NOVA’s best performance registered by a people metric system since 2005.

The March data show another record – NOVA’s lead over the second-ranked television in the ranking. Their audience shares last month registered a difference of a whopping eight points.

Following the strong start of the new season, the viewers’ attention to NOVA’s primetime programme remained exceptionally high in March. This spring, the media once again offered genre variety and high-quality content in the form of hit celebrity transformation show Your Face Sounds Familiar, cooking reality Hell’s Kitchen, the most romantic show on the air, Power Couple, and the new series Renovation.

The team behind NOVA’s News and Current Affairs Department also won the viewers’ appreciation in March, when all shows were broadcasted from the super-modern studio complex of Nova Broadcasting Group. People metric data show that the 18-49 demographic trusts the news and current affairs content created by the media’s experienced journalists.