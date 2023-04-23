Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has taken the necessary measures and is doing everything in its power, in coordination with its European Union partners, to ensure the safe evacuation of Bulgarian citizens in Sudan, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday on the occasion of the information that a large-scale evacuation has been launched in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that more than 150 people, including citizens of Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso, had arrived safely in Jeddah.

The Foreign Ministry's Situation Centre and the Bulgarian Embassy in Cairo are seeking and offering Bulgarian nationals various options and routes for evacuation by air and land. Contact is maintained around the clock with all Bulgarians and full information is provided on the available options and the security situation, the Ministry said in a statement.