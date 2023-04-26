With the blessing of Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte, the Sofia Diocese will welcome on Wednesday a piece of the right hand of Holy Great Martyr George the Victory-Bearer. It is kept in the church "St. George", in the town of Nigrita near Serres (Northern Greece). The church in Greece was built to honor the memory of the saint.

The service takes place on April 26 in "Saint Sofia" church. The relics will be there for two days as the church is to be open no stop.

The relics will be in Bulgaria until May 7.