“There are 3500 Bulgarians in North Macedonia", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of RNM Bujar Osmani told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

EPP MEP Andrey Kovachev objected to these numbers. The Bulgarian MEPs again raised the issue of mistreatment of our compatriots in the Balkan country.

Kovachev called "unprecedented" the accusations of the Prosecutor's office of North Macedonia against the presidents of the Bulgarian clubs in Ohrid and Bitola.

"They are subjected to persecution of hatred, not the other way around - that they instill hatred towards someone. Our main goal is to overcome all these problems coming from the past, and the rapid membership of the Republic of North Macedonia in the European Union," Kovachev said.

Minister Osmani assured that Bulgarians will be included in the constitution and will receive their rights.