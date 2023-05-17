The Supreme Judicial Council's (SJC) Prosecutors Chamber agreed to discuss the alert submitted by Deputy Prosecutor General and National Investigation Service Director Borislav Sarafov against Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

It transpired on Tuesday that the alert contains allegations about constitutional violations committed by Geshev. Sarafov claims that the violations are in connection with recordings made without the recorded person's knowledge or consent.

Sarafov has also alerted the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office about alleged violations committed by Geshev. The SCPO said they are starting a probe into the report. Geshev, who has been under pressure to resign lately, has demanded Sarafov's resignation and has approached the SJC to impose a disciplinary punishment on Sarafov.