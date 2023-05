Police officers have detained 27 illegal migrants, six of which underage, near the town of Lyaskovets, the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry told BTA here on Saturday. The migrants, who claim to be from Afghanistan, were found in a truck.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old Bulgarian citizen from Dimitrovgrad, has also been detained. He was driving under the influence of drugs. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

The 21 adult illegal migrants will be accommodated in the migrant centre in Lyubimets, Southern Bulgaria, while the six underage ones will be taken to a juvenile detention facility in Gorna Oryahovitsa.