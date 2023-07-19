“We are submitting a proposal for putting an end to Lukoil’s concession of Port Rosenets,” We Continue the Change (PP) co-chair Kiril Petkov said in parliament on Wednesday.

“I have always had doubts what kind of control there is at this port. It is our aim to become part of the Schengen area, and this is a big and clear step in that direction. The Ministry of Transport stated that it can operate the port. This will bring in revenues to the treasury,” Kiril Petkov said, and added that “the step is in accordance with the EU regulations on the sanctions against the war”.

“At a time when Russia has declared Bulgaria an enemy country because of the war it is waging in Ukraine, we are taking steps to restrict Moscow’s capabilities of using Bulgaria’s infrastructure for financial gain,” said on his part Atanas Atanasov from Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

GERB party, on its part, proposed that besides Port Rosenets, Lukoil also be deprived of the transporting pipes from the port to the refinery, as well as that the figure of a special manager be eliminated, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said.