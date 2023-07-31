A cool summer front pushed by westerly winds will pass over Bulgaria on Monday. Rain showers will start overnight in western part of the country and will cover the whole country by the afternoon. Minimum temperatures will be 16°C to 21°C, in Sofia - 16°C and maximum - from 28° to 33°C, in the capital city - 28°.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. Clouds will develop in the afternoon and it will start raining in the north. Maximum air temperatures will be 24-28°C. Sea water temperature will be pleasant - 21-24°, but still chilly north of Cape Kaliakra - 13-14°C. The sea swell will be 2.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with significant precipitation and thunderstorms. The temperature at 1,200 m will be up to 22°C, at 2,000 m - up to 14°C.

On Tuesday the rains will stop and it will warm up.

