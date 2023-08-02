Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has given a week to the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Interior, The Minister of Social Affairs and the Minister of Education to review the issues in the legislation and propose measures to curb domestic violence and aggression in society.

The occasion is the public outcry over the attitude shown by institutions in the case of an 18-year-old girl, who was abused and slashed multiple times with a knife in Stara Zagora.

"I call on the justice system - prosecutors and judges, to use their powers to protect victims, not abusers. People want justice, not apathy and indifference to human pain," the prime minister said at the beginning of the government meeting. He also called on the MPs to adopt laws that protect victims and leave no loopholes for abusers to escape.