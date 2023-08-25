"We are united through sport, culture, and the arts" - that was the message the U.S. Ambassador Kenneth H. Merten conveyed during introductory meetings with the Minister of Culture, Krastyu Krastev, and with the Minister of Youth and Sport, Dimitar Iliev on Friday.

During these meetings, the Ambassador and his counterparts discussed the partnership between the USA and Bulgaria on cultural heritage preservation, arts and cultural exchange programs, sports diplomacy, youth engagement, and joint activities to commemorate 120 years of US-BG diplomatic relations.