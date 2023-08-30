A rise in river levels is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of Environment and Water said.

On Wednesday, a change is expected in the watersheds of the rivers west of that of the Iskar River, including the Ogosta, Iskar, Yantra and Rusenski Lom rivers. On Thursday, August 31, watershed of the Kamchia River is also expectet do rise. Water levels will be below thresholds for concern.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a warning of the first degree (yellow code) for intense rainfall and thunderstorms in seven areas of the central and eastern regions of Northern Bulgaria on Wednesday. There will also be hailstorm conditions.