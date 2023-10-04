Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is leaving for Berlin, where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During their meeting this evening, the two will discuss topics related to Schengen, the Western Balkans, the war in Ukraine and the upcoming highest-level talks in the Spanish city of Granada.

On 5 October in Granada, Denkov will participate in the Third Meeting of the European Political Community, which will discuss ways to make Europe more sustainable, prosperous and geostrategically relevant.