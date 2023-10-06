A total of 266 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. One infected person died.

14% of all 1904 tests made on Thursday turned out to be positive.

There are 3715 active cases. 364 of the infected people are hospitalized, 42 of them - in the past 24 hours. 24 people are in intensive care units.

Yesterday 151 patients were cured, bringing the total number to 1 273 515. The administered doses of vaccines in the last 24 hours were 3424, bringing the total number of administered doses to 4,629,119.