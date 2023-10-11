Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has called a consultative meeting, where the risks and threats to national security as a result of the current world conflicts are to be discussed. Among the topics of the meeting will also be the need for technological renewal of the structures of the national security protection system and and measures to minimize the risks for the country.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the Chief of Defense, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the heads of the state agencies "National Security" and "Intelligence" and the "Military Intelligence Service" are among those invited at the meeting.

On Thursday there will be convened a Chairman's Council in the National Assembly in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas and the war in Ukraine.