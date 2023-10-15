The USA is not discussing new names under the Magnitsky Act, the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten said in an exclusive interview with Nova TV on Sunday.

The diplomat stated the US was not involved in the formation of the current government of Bulgaria.

“That’s wrong. I can assure you our role here is not to get involved in domestic politics. We do not get involved in choosing people, choosing parties, that’s why people have elections. We have worked and will work with anybody the Bulgarian people elect,” Kenneth Merten underlined.

He added the US embassy was happy to see a stable Bulgarian government formed in conformity with the constitution. We are happy to see the government work and try and do the best it can for the Bulgarian people and the EU and NATO partners, the US ambassador said.

Thanks to the stable government, a large US business delegation will be coming to Bulgaria in November, Ambassador Merten said.