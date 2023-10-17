Bulgaria Air announced Tuesday that for reasons beyond the airline's control, flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for October 19 and 22 have been cancelled.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances on the territory of Israel, the situation continues to be unstable while the safety of passengers, pilots and cabin crew is of paramount importance to us,” Bulgaria Air said. The airline apologized to passengers on the affected flights.

For up-to-date information Bulgaria Air advised passengers to monitor the airline's website and social networks. Due to the complicated situation following Hamas’ attacks on civilians in Israel and the subsequent military action, the company had to cancel its flight on October 15.