Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel will sign a Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Bulgaria and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the draft of which was approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

The document, on which the foreign ministries of the two countries held preliminary discussions, outlines the ambitions of Bulgaria and Great Britain to develop and enrich their interaction in key areas, such as: foreign affairs, security and defence; justice and home affairs; economic and trade cooperation; technology, science, health, education, culture and environment; government cooperation.

According to the text of the Declaration, the foreign ministers of the two countries will monitor the implementation of the planned activities.