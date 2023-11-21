Bulgaria’s Women’s chess team won the title at the European Team Championship in Budva, Montenegro, the BNR informed. Nurgyul Salimova, Antoaneta Stefanova, Beloslava Krasteva and Gergana Peycheva achieved the biggest success in the history of Bulgaria’s national women's chess team. In the last round, Bulgaria won by 2.5:1.5 points against the previous champion Georgia.

On the first board former world champion Antoaneta Stefanova won with the white pieces against Bela Khotenashvili.

On the second board World Cup runner-up Nurgyul Salimova made a quick draw with Nino Batsiashvili. On the fourth board Beloslava Krasteva lost to Salome Melia.Gergana Peicheva secured the title for the Bulgarian.

On the third board she won with the while pieces against Leja Javakhishvili after 83 moves.