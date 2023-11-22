"The progress Bulgaria has made in recent months in terms of the rule of law is already bearing results. The monitoring of Bulgaria's justice system has been lifted. Bulgaria has been ranked first for the fastest progress in the justice system. The increase in foreign direct investment in the country this year is more than 50% and this is a clear sign that the efforts of the Bulgarian government are understood and supported," Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said at the end of a debate with MEPs in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Denkov pointed out that the formation of the cabinet led by him was an opportunity for pro-European governance of the country. He expressed his disappointment that some of the Bulgarian MEPs did not support these efforts during the debate, but tried again to create division. "Bulgaria is a pro-European country and our government will work for the European development of Bulgaria," the prime minister added.

He recalled that Bulgaria and Romania cooperate on many common projects. "We have started working on programmes that aim to develop the entire infrastructure from Greece through Bulgaria to Romania, to Moldova, to Ukraine. "This is part of the pan-European effort to develop the Balkan region," Denkov said.

In his conclusion, the prime minister also commented on Bulgaria's relations with its south-western neighbours, recalling that the country was the first in the world to recognize North Macedonia as an independent European state.

"Unfortunately, over the years our relations have deteriorated and I do not believe that Bulgaria is to blame for this. Therefore, I want to say clearly that at the moment Bulgaria has no other requirements for North Macedonia than those that were enshrined in the decision of the European Union last year", Denkov said and noted that North Macedonia must implement what was agreed.