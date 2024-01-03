"The Ministry of Finance presented information that the deficit for 2023 is 2.2%. This is nearly 1% below the planned level in budget and 3 times below the apocalyptic numbers of 6-7% that were used to scare the people. The better deficit achieved, gave us the opportunity to allocate additional 600 million euros in this year's budget for municipal projects". That was said by the Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov before the beginning of the first government meeting for the year.

As of the end of November 2023, the country's fiscal reserve had 8.7 billion euros, the Ministry of Finance reported.